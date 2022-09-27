 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

  • 0

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, Oct. 3: Chicken strips w/honey mustard, baked beans, corn, oranges.

Tuesday, Oct. 4: Cheeseburger on bun, tater tots, romaine lettuce salad, applesauce.

Wednesday, Oct. 5: Ham, sweet potatoes w/marshmallow, roll, asian slaw, tropical fruit.

Thursday, Oct. 6: Creamed chicken over mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, peaches.

Friday, Oct. 7: Chilli w/beans & tomatoes, cheese & crackers, celery w/cream cheese, jello w/fruit.

***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***

