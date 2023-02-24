WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, March 13: Cheeseburger on bun, tater tots, romaine lettuce salad, peaches.
Tuesday, March 14: Sweet & sour pork on rice, peas, asian cole slaw, apricot crisp.
Wednesday, March 15: Meatballs, mashed potatoes w/gravy, tomatoes, pears.
Thursday, March 16: Chicken salad on bun, pickled beets, pineapple juice, applesauce.
Friday, March 17: Corned beef, cabbage, carrots, & potatoes, jello w/fruit.
***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS**