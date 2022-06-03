MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, June 13: Beef BBQ on bun, tater tots, romaine lettuce salad, pears.
Tuesday, June 14: Sausage gravy on biscuit, sausage links, potato patty, tomato juice, pineapple.
Wednesday, June 15: Taco salad w/refried beans, tomatoes, tortilla chips, apricots. Thursday, June 16: Fish filet w/tartar sauce, creamed peas, pickled beets, peaches.
Friday, June 17: Ham, broccoli, roll, Asian slaw, mixed fruit.
***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS.***