MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, Nov. 21: Sausage gravy on biscuit, sausage links, potato patty, tomato juice, pineapple.

Tuesday, Nov. 22: Cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, romaine lettuce salad, applesauce.

Wednesday, Nov. 23: Creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, green beans w/onions, roll,

apricot crisp.

Thursday, Nov. 24: CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVNG

Friday, Nov. 25: CLOSED the following meal will be delivered on wed. 11/23 meal - Ham salad on bun, pickled beets, pineapple juice, peaches.

***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***