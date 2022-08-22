MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, Aug. 29: Meatballs, mashed potatoes w/gravy, broccoli, mandarin oranges & pineapple.
Tuesday, Aug. 30: Sweet & sour pork on rice, carrots, cole slaw, tropical fruit.
Wednesday, Aug. 31: Taco salad w/refried beans, cheese, tomatoes, tortilla chips, peaches.
Thursday, Sept. 1: Chicken ala king on biscuit, carrots, pickled beets, pears.
Friday, Sept. 2: Cheeseburger on bun, tater tots, romaine lettuce salad, fruit.
***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***