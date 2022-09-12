 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, Sept. 19: Goulash w/tomatoes & cheese, romaine lettuce salad, peaches.

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Ham, cheesy mashed potatoes, broccoli & cauliflower salad, apricots.

Wednesday, Sept. 21: Tuna salad on bun, pea salad, pickled beets, applesauce.

Thursday, Sept. 22: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes w/gravy, mixed veggies, pears.

Friday, Sept. 23: Taco salad w/refried beans, tomatoes, tortilla chips, tropical fruit.

***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***

