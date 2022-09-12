MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, Sept. 19: Goulash w/tomatoes & cheese, romaine lettuce salad, peaches.
Tuesday, Sept. 20: Ham, cheesy mashed potatoes, broccoli & cauliflower salad, apricots.
Wednesday, Sept. 21: Tuna salad on bun, pea salad, pickled beets, applesauce.
Thursday, Sept. 22: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes w/gravy, mixed veggies, pears.
Friday, Sept. 23: Taco salad w/refried beans, tomatoes, tortilla chips, tropical fruit.
***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***