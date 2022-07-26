 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

  • 0

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, Aug. 1: Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, pineapple.

Tuesday, Aug. 2: BBQ chicken breast, mixed veggies, cole slaw, apricots apricots.

Wednesday, Aug. 3: Ham, augratin potatoes, roll, romaine lettuce salad, peaches.

Thursday, Aug. 4: Fish filet w/tartar sauce, baby baker potatoes, creamed peas, pears.

Friday, Aug. 5: Chicken salad on bun, potato salad, tomato juice, mixed fruit.

***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four dead at Iowa State Park

Four dead at Iowa State Park

A 23-year-old believed to be from Nebraska died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is thought to be responsible for three other deaths.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News