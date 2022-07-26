MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, Aug. 1: Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, pineapple.
Tuesday, Aug. 2: BBQ chicken breast, mixed veggies, cole slaw, apricots apricots.
Wednesday, Aug. 3: Ham, augratin potatoes, roll, romaine lettuce salad, peaches.
Thursday, Aug. 4: Fish filet w/tartar sauce, baby baker potatoes, creamed peas, pears.
Friday, Aug. 5: Chicken salad on bun, potato salad, tomato juice, mixed fruit.
***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***