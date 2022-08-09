MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, Aug. 15: Chicken ala king on biscuit, peas, cole slaw, apricots.
Tuesday, Aug. 16: Bratwurst on bun, baked beans, tater tots, applesauce.
Wednesday, Aug. 17: Chef salad w/egg, ham, tomatoes, cucumbers, & cheese, crackers, pears.
Thursday, Aug. 18: Sausage gravy on biscuit w/sausage links, potato patty, tomato juice, tropical fruit.
Friday, Aug. 19: Creamed chicken over mashed potatoes, carrots, peaches.
***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***