MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

  •

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, Jan. 9: Cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, corn, pears.

Tuesday, Jan. 10: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes w/gravy, lima beans, applesauce.

Wednesday, Jan. 11: Lasagna soup w/ricotta topping, garlic bread, tomatoes, romaine lettuce salad, cake.

Thursday, Jan. 12: Chicken ala king on biscuit, carrots, cole slaw, tropical fruit.

Friday, Jan. 13: Beef & noodles, peas, pickled beets, mixed fruit.

***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS**

