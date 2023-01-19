 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, Jan. 30: Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, applesauce.

Tuesday, Jan. 31: Tater tot casserole, romaine lettuce salad, apricots.

Wednesday, Feb. 1: Sweet & sour chicken on rice, green beans, pickled beets, pineapple.

Thursday, Feb. 2: Meatballs, mashed potatoes w/gravy, tomatoes, pears

Friday, Feb. 3: Grilled chicken on bun, brocolli & cheese soup, asian slaw, fruit.

***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS**

