MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, May 9: Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, pears.
Tuesday, May 10: Tater tot casserole, mixed veggies, tropical fruit.
Wednesday, May 11: Ham, augratin potatoes, roll, broccoli & cauliflower salad, cake.
Thursday, May 12: BBQ chicken breast, baked beans, Asian slaw, mixed fruit.
Friday, May 13: Chef salad w/ham, egg, cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, crackers, applesauce.
***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS.***