MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, Feb. 20: Cheeseburger on bun, tater tots, cole slaw, peaches

Tuesday, Feb. 21: Breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes w/gravy, roll, mixed veggies, pears

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Pork riblet, baked beans, corn, applesauce.

Thursday, Feb. 23: Chicken & noodles, peas, pickled beets, apricot crisp.

Friday, Feb. 24: Lasagna roll-up w/meat sauce, garlic bread, green beans w/onions, romaine lettuce salad, mixed fruit.

***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS**

