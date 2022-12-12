MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, Dec. 19: Chicken ala king on biscuit, carrots, pickled beets, apricots.
Tuesday, Dec. 20: Lasagna roll-up w/meat sauce, garlic bread, green beans w/onions, romaine lettuce salad, pears.
Wednesday, Dec. 21: Chicken strips w/honey mustard, baked beans, cole slaw, pineapple
Thursday, Dec. 22: Meatballs, mashed potatoes w/gravy, tomatoes, mixed fruit.
Friday, Dec. 23: **Closed**Merry Christmas**the following meal will be delivered on Dec. 22: tuna salad on bun, pea salad, pineapple juice, jello w/fruit.
***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***