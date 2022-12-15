MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, Dec. 26: **Closed**Merry Christmas**.
Tuesday, Dec. 27: Lasagna roll-up w/meat sauce, garlic bread, green beans w/onions, romaine lettuce salad, pears.
Wednesday, Dec. 28: Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, applesauce.
Thursday, Dec. 29: Ham & noodle bake, peas, cole slaw, tropical fruit.
Friday, Dec. 30: Chicken patty on bun, baked potato soup, romaine lettuce salad, mixed fruit.
***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***