MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, July 25: Taco salad w/refried beans, cheese, tomato, tortilla chips, pears.
Tuesday, July 26: Pork riblet on bun, potato patty, mixed veggies, apricots.
Wednesday, July 27: Hamburger chow mein, asian veggies, asian slaw, tropical fruit.
Thursday, July 28: Chicken strips w/honey mustard, carrots, baked beans, applesauce.
Friday, July 29: Beef & noodles, peas, romaine lettuce salad, mixed fruit.
***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***