WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, April 3: Cheeseburger on bun, tater tots, cole slaw, peaches.
Tuesday, April 4: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, apricots, roll.
Wednesday, April 5: Ham & noodle bake, romaine salad, carrots, pineapple, bread.
Thursday, April 6: Hamburger chow mein w/veggies, rice, chinese cole slaw, pears, bread.
Friday, April 7: (closed) tuna salad/bun, pea salad, pineapple juice, mixed fruit.