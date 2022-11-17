 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, Nov. 28: Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, mixed fruit.

Tuesday, Nov. 29: Breaded chicken breast, augratin potatoes, corn, apricots.

Wednesday, Nov. 30: Meatball sub w/marinara & cheese, mixed veggies, romaine lettuce salad, applesauce.

***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***

