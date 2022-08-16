MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, Aug. 22: Pork riblet on bun, romaine lettuce salad, corn, mixed fruit.
Tuesday, Aug. 23: Breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans w/onions, mandarin oranges.
Wednesday, Aug. 24: Tater tot casserole, mixed veggies, apricots.
Thursday, Aug. 25: Sausage gravy on biscuit w/sausage links, potato patty, tomato juice, tropical fruit.
Friday, Aug. 26: Ham & swiss on bun, pickled beets, tomato juice, applesauce.
***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***