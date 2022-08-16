 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

  • 0

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, Aug. 22: Pork riblet on bun, romaine lettuce salad, corn, mixed fruit.

Tuesday, Aug. 23: Breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans w/onions, mandarin oranges.

Wednesday, Aug. 24: Tater tot casserole, mixed veggies, apricots.

Thursday, Aug. 25: Sausage gravy on biscuit w/sausage links, potato patty, tomato juice, tropical fruit.

Friday, Aug. 26: Ham & swiss on bun, pickled beets, tomato juice, applesauce.

***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News