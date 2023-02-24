WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, March 27: Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, pears.
Tuesday, March 28: Grilled chicken breast on bun, baked beans, cole slaw, apricots.
Wednesday, March 29: Tater tot casserole, green beans, applesauce.
Thursday, March 30: Sausage biscuit w/country gravy, potato patty, tomato juice, tropical fruit.
Friday, March 31: Lasagna roll-up w/marinara sauce, corn, romaine lettuce salad, garlic bread, mixed fruit.
***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS**