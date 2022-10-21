 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

  • 0

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, Oct. 31: Spooky sloppy Joe on bun, deviled eggs, terrifying tator tots, bubbling baked beans, Halloween trick or treat.

Tuesday, Nov. 1: Fish filet w/tartar sauce, creamed peas, pickled beets, apricots.

Wednesday, Nov. 2: Hamburger chow mein, Chinese veggies, Asian cole slaw, oranges.

Thursday, Nov. 3: Chicken strips w/honey mustard, baked beans, corn, applesauce.

Friday, Nov. 4: Tater tot casserole, romaine lettuce salad, mixed fruit.

***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News