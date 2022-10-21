MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, Oct. 31: Spooky sloppy Joe on bun, deviled eggs, terrifying tator tots, bubbling baked beans, Halloween trick or treat.
Tuesday, Nov. 1: Fish filet w/tartar sauce, creamed peas, pickled beets, apricots.
Wednesday, Nov. 2: Hamburger chow mein, Chinese veggies, Asian cole slaw, oranges.
Thursday, Nov. 3: Chicken strips w/honey mustard, baked beans, corn, applesauce.
Friday, Nov. 4: Tater tot casserole, romaine lettuce salad, mixed fruit.
***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***