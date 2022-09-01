MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, Sept. 12: BBQ pork riblet, baked beans, cole slaw, tropical fruit.
Tuesday, Sept. 13: Hamburger Swiss steak w/tomatoes, onions, peas, mashed potatoes, mandarin oranges.
Wednesday, Sept. 14: Chef salad w/ham, egg, cheese, tomatoes & cucumbers, crackers, cake.
Thursday, Sept. 15: Pork loin, mashed potatoes w/gravy, roll, corn, pineapple.
Friday, Sept. 16: Meatball sub w/marinara sauce, mixed veggies, romaine lettuce salad, mixed fruit.
***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***