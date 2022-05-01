 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, May 23: Sausage biscuit w/country gravy, potato patty, tomato juice, pineapple & oranges.

Tuesday, May 24: Breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes w/gravy, cole slaw, applesauce.

Wednesday, May 25: Spaghetti w/meat sauce, garlic bread, carrots, romaine lettuce salad, pears.

Thursday, May 26: Fish filet, creamed peas, pickled beets, mixed fruit.

Friday, May 27: Cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, corn, tropical fruit.

***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS.***

