 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

  • 0

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, Dec. 12: Taco salad w/refried beans, tomatoes, tortilla chips, applesauce.

Tuesday, Dec. 13: Breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes w/gravy, asian slaw, apricots.

Wednesday, Dec. 14: Cheeseburger on bun, tater tots, romaine lettuce salad, peaches.

Thursday, Dec. 15: Ham, roll, augratin potatoes, broccoli & cauliflower salad, ice cream cup.

Friday, Dec. 16: Sausage, egg & cheese biscuit, potato patty, pineapple juice, fruit.

***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News