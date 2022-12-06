MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, Dec. 12: Taco salad w/refried beans, tomatoes, tortilla chips, applesauce.
Tuesday, Dec. 13: Breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes w/gravy, asian slaw, apricots.
Wednesday, Dec. 14: Cheeseburger on bun, tater tots, romaine lettuce salad, peaches.
Thursday, Dec. 15: Ham, roll, augratin potatoes, broccoli & cauliflower salad, ice cream cup.
Friday, Dec. 16: Sausage, egg & cheese biscuit, potato patty, pineapple juice, fruit.
***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***