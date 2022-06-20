 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, June 27: Chef salad w/ham, egg, tomatoes & cucumbers, crackers, oranges.

Tuesday, June 28: BBQ chicken breast, cheesy mashed potatoes, corn, tropical fruit.

Wednesday, June 29: Cheeseburger on bun, tater tots, cole slaw, applesauce.

Thursday, June 30: Spaghetti w/meat sauce, garlic bread, carrots, romaine lettuce salad, peaches.

