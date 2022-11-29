MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, Dec. 5: BBQ chicken breast, cheesy mashed potatoes, corn, applesauce.
Tuesday, Dec. 6: Goulash w/tomatoes, lima beans, cole slaw, peach crisp.
Wednesday, Dec. 7: Pork loin, baby baker potatoes w/gravy, green beans w/onions, cake.
Thursday, Dec. 8: Fish filet on bun, creamed peas, hot beets, mixed fruit.
Friday, Dec. 9: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes w/gravy, roll, romaine lettuce salad, tropical fruit.
***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***