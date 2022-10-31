 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MSW PROJECTS WEEKLY MENU

WASHBURN—Meals served: Mon-Fri at Washburn American Legion at 11:30 am. Reservations needed the day prior to attending. Contact Kim Johnson, site manager, at (309) 238-2288.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, Nov. 7: Meatballs, mashed potatoes w/gravy, tomatoes, peaches.

Tuesday, Nov. 8: Chicken ala king on biscuit, carrots, pickled beets, pineapple.

Wednesday, Nov. 9: Pork loin, mashed potatoes w/gravy, roll, broccoli/cauliflower salad, cake.

Thursday, Nov. 10: Taco salad w/refried beans, tomatoes, tortilla chips, mixed fruit.

Friday, Nov. 11: Chicken patty on bun, broccoli cheese soup, cole slaw, apricots.

***MENU IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO AVAILABILITY FROM SUPPLIERS***

