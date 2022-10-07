MSW Project turns 49

Meals are available Monday-Friday and are delivered during the lunch hour. The suggested donation per meal is $4, but any donation is appreciated and no one is turned away if a donation can’t be made.

Home delivered meals have helped people to stay in their home longer, helped the individual’s caretaker, and helped the individual’s loved ones from worrying. The home delivered meals are not just a meal, but it also provides a check on the individual to make sure they haven’t fallen or just to make sure they are ok. By receiving home delivered meals it also provides an opportunity for a quick chat with the delivery driver. Over the years MSW Projects has received many compliments about the home delivered meal program and how it has helped so many individuals and their families. If you or someone you know may be in need of home delivered meals, call 309-364-2287, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.