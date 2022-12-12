MSW Project looking for donations

WASHBURN-Are you looking for a way to give back to your community? MSW Projects is a local, not for profit, charitable organization that has been providing citizens of Marshall, Stark, and Woodford Counties with services for over 48 years. Those services include: a senior citizen nutrition program, senior citizen outreach, and public transportation which has continued to serve people throughout the pandemic.

MSW Projects is partially funded by federal and state grants to provide senior citizens with a prepared meal. Challenges continue and the coming years may prove to be a struggle due to ongoing effects of the pandemic.

This is where the Senior Saver Program can make a difference. The Senior Saver Program is a campaign to help offset the financial impact of the pandemic, and to help with those senior citizens who are unable to make a donation. The suggested donation for a meal is $4. You may help save a senior meal for a day by donating $4, for a week by donating $20, or for a month by donating $100. Since MSW Projects is a not for profit, charitable organization, any donation made is tax deductible. If you would like to receive a donation receipt, please indicate when making your donation. Donations can be mailed to MSW Projects of Henry, Attn: Senior Saver Program, P.O. Box 140, Henry, IL 61537. Donations are also accepted via Venmo (MSW Projects of Henry). Any donation would be greatly appreciated.

Last year MSW Projects served over 34,000 meals to seniors of Marshall, Stark, and Woodford County. Many people rely on the meals as this may be the only meal they consume in a day. The Senior Saver Program will help to ensure that the Senior Citizen Nutrition Program continues to be available for those in need of this very important service during these challenging times. With the continued support of the community we hope to serve senior citizens for many years to come.