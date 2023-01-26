MSW Project celebrates 48 years

WASHBURN-MSW Projects is a not for profit organization which will be celebrating 48 years of service in February. MSW Projects offers a senior citizen nutrition program, senior citizen outreach program, and public transportation through partial funding from federal and state grants along with community donations.

In February 1974, the Henry Nutrition Site, Metamora Nutrition Site, and Toulon Nutrition Site opened under the nutrition program representing Marshall, Stark, and Woodford Counties. These sites are all part of MSW Projects and offers people aged 60 and over a place to go for a prepared lunch meal along with socialization and activities. The nutrition sites currently open for dine in meals with reservations required are Henry and Toulon. Dine in service is available when the County is in either medium or low risk of COVID transmission, and at least three people have reservations. Meal pick-ups are also available with a reservation. The other nutrition sites that are available to open are Wenona, Washburn, and Wyoming; due to staff shortage these sites are currently not open for dine in service.

The nutrition program also offers home delivered meals to people aged 60 and over who are either homebound, unable to prepare a meal, unsteady, recovering from an illness or injury, or returning home from the hospital or senior living facility. An assessment must be completed for home delivered meal clients by the State of Illinois contracted case coordination unit which is ACM (Autonomous Case Management). Home delivered meals are delivered within city limits of the following communities: Henry, Lacon, Sparland, Varna, Toluca, Wenona, Wyoming, Toulon, Bradford, LaFayette, Washburn, Benson, Roanoke, and Metamora. Thanks to volunteers and MSW Projects employees these meals are delivered Monday-Friday.

St. John’s Outreach formerly St. Mary’s Outreach have been the paid caterers for MSW Projects’ nutrition program for 48 years. The staff of St. John’s Outreach have worked with and followed state and federal guidelines over the years to provide a prepared meal which is also dietician approved for senior citizens to enjoy. MSW Projects is very thankful and proud to have the same caterers for 48 years.

In the 1980’s MSW Projects offered transportation, but it was only available to senior citizens residing in Marshall or Stark County. In the 1990’s it became public transportation which meant anyone of any age residing in Marshall or Stark County could use the transportation service. The transportation program started with only one or two drivers and now currently has seven drivers who are trained to provide a safe transport.

When the transportation program started there was only one vehicle. Currently there are twelve vehicles which offer a wheelchair lift, ramp or a regular minivan to accommodate the rider’s needs. Transports are available to transport to medical facilities, therapy facilities, grocery stores, thrift stores, pharmacies, libraries, banks, post offices, social security offices, and other transportation needs.

There are two types of transportation available which are regularly scheduled transport or individual transport. The regularly scheduled transport is available to Stark County residents on Mondays and Thursdays, Marshall County residents on Wednesdays and Fridays with predetermined destinations. In the destination city riders are welcome to make as many stops as they may need before departing the destination city at 2:30 p.m. People under age 60 can ride the regularly scheduled van for $10 while people over the age of 60 can ride for a voluntary donation.

Individual transports are available Monday-Friday between the hours of 8 a.m.-4 p.m. These transports can take you to where you need to go within your community, within your county or to surrounding cities such as Peoria, East Peoria, Bloomington, Galesburg, Morton, Princeton, Chillicothe, Kewanee, Ottawa, Peru, and Princeton. The most expensive fare for individuals under age 60 is $15 round trip service with as many stops as you may need. Advanced reservations are required for transports and can be made by calling MSW Projects at 309-364-2287.

The last program offered by MSW Projects is the newest program which is the senior citizen outreach program available to people aged 60 and over who reside in Marshall, Stark, or Woodford County. This program is to help you find a solution to a problem you may have. Some of the assistance available is reduced license plate stickers, wheelchair ramps, and assistance with locating services to assist you.

If you or someone you know may need one of the services offered by MSW Projects, call 309-364-2287, Monday-Friday between 8 a.m.-4 p.m.