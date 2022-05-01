MSW delivers meals in the county

WASHBURN-Did you know home delivered meals are available to residents of Washburn, Benson, Roanoke and Metamora? MSW Projects provides a home delivered meal service within city limits to people aged 60 and over who are either homebound, unable to prepare a meal, unsteady, recovering from an illness or injury, or returning home from a senior living facility or hospital. Meals are available Monday -Friday. Frozen or shelf stable meals are available for the weekend and are delivered with Friday’s meal.

What is the fee for home delivered meals? The suggested donation is $4 per meal. No one is turned away if a donation can’t be made. Any donation is appreciated and helps to cover the meal costs as the home delivered meal service is only partial funded by federal and state grants.

How do I start receiving meals? To start receiving meals or to get more information please call MSW Projects at 309-364-2287, M-F, 8-4. All people wanting to have home delivered meals will have to have an assessment completed by the case coordination unit which is ACM (Autonomous Case Management) and isn’t affiliated with MSW Projects.

What are the benefits of having a home delivered meal? Home delivered meals has helped many senior citizens stay in their own homes by providing a nutritious meal along with a check in by the meal delivery driver. Home delivered meals helps take away some of the stress for caregivers or the individual. Home delivered meals gives the individual receiving a meal an opportunity to have social interaction with the meal delivery driver. Home delivered meals also helps the individual have at least one prepared meal with no clean up or planning involved.

MSW Projects has been helping people for over 48 years by providing a nutrition program, outreach program, and public transportation. MSW Projects is a local, not for profit organization which helps residents of Marshall, Stark, and Woodford Counties.

