Morton delivers smashing punch early to dump Canton 48-27

Morton's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Canton 48-27 during this Illinois football game.
Morton jumped in front of Canton 34-27 going into the fourth quarter.
The Potters opened a tight 13-6 gap over the Little Giants at halftime.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
Recently on August 27 , Morton squared up on LaSalle-Peru in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
