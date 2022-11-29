Morgan’s venturesome personality has left an indelible mark on Eureka High School. Morgan Linder has had a positive outlook on her high school years and took the opportunity to try out many activities. Morgan’s passion for helping others shines bright as she finishes up her senior year.

Morgan has gotten involved in an Emergency Medical Technicians class during her weekday morning. “In EMT, we do simulations, ride alongs and patient assessments. It has been really cool to be able to learn from everyone,” Morgan said.

As she excels in EMT, she also has shown her excellence in the classroom with her beaming personality and diligence. “Teaching Morgan at EHS was a rewarding experience. She reflects the strong and worthwhile values of her family. She has exceptional work habits, she cares about quality, and she is regarded as a loyal friend by many people. All of this is evident in her scholastic record, her dance team performances, and her personal relationships with peers and teammates. It always makes me proud whenever Morgan has success because I know that her dedication has no bounds. Morgan Linder is an exceptional person,” Morgan’s teacher, Mr. O’ Hanlon said.

Not only is Morgan busy with EMT, but she is also active on the dance team, Best Buddies, Student Council and National Honor Society. She enjoys performing at home football games as well as traveling to away games with her friends. “Having a good group of friends has been really rewarding. We have fun anywhere,” Morgan said.

Dance has been a big part of Morgan’s life. Being the captain of the team has taught her how to lead and effectively communicate. “During the summer, we had four hour practices. We really grew together, and I taught dances so that made me a better leader,” Morgan said.

Morgan’s family has been very supportive of her throughout her life and especially during her junior and senior years. “I feel like we have grown closer during the college application process because we get to talk more about the passions I have and what I want to do after high school,” Morgan said.

Though she’s looking ahead to her future, some of Morgan’s favorite memories from high school are with her twin sister, Reagan. They have worked in classes together, and they are always there for each other. Morgan’s family has been a great support system for her, and they are so proud of her.

When asked about some things that make her happy, Morgan’s eyes lit up. “SHOES!” Morgan said as she grinned from ear to ear. She loves shopping (especially for shoes), her fanny pack and all of her pets. Morgan also really likes being outdoors, especially fishing. One of her favorite summer memories was fishing at her friends’ houses.

Morgan’s bright character and positive attitude makes her an amazing friend, teammate and student. Her willingness to try new things has shaped her into a well-rounded person and has taught her to say yes to new things. She is always ready for her next adventure, and this time it is college. Morgan plans to go to a 4-year university to major in nursing. Morgan has had a great impact on EHS, and we are so excited to see all that she accomplishes in her future.