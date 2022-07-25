Moore steps down as Eureka College AD

EUREKA – Eureka College Director of Athletics Bryan Moore is stepping down, the College announced on Thursday. A national search to fill the position is already under way.

Eureka men's basketball head coach Chip Wilde will serve as the interim Athletic Director. In addition, women's basketball head coach Jaylynn Stewart will be elevated to the role of Assistant Athletic Director and will assume certain responsibilities during this transitional phase as well.

Moore, who has been the Red Devils' Director of Athletics since 2018 and has worked for Eureka for 11 years, is leaving for another opportunity within athletics. His last day will be on Aug. 12.

"Bryan's contributions as both Sports Information Director and AD during his 11-year tenure helped to strengthen Eureka College Athletics in countless ways," Eureka College President Dr. Jamel Wright said. "I appreciate Bryan's dedication to Eureka College and wish him well in his new endeavors."

Moore has been an integral member of the Eureka College team for 11 of the last 13 years. Prior to heading the department, he was Eureka's Sports Information Director from 2009 to 2014 and the Director of Media Relations from 2016 to 2018. Since taking the helm of the athletic department in 2018, he has grown athletics, adding three full-time coaching positions since 2019. He created the first-ever full-time leadership positions exclusively for men's soccer and women's soccer.

Moore oversaw the reinstatement of women's and men's cross country in 2020, and the addition of women's and men's wrestling in 2022 to increase Eureka's Division III sports offerings from 10 to 14. He also successfully guided the athletic department through the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic, setting the stage for exciting things to come in 2022-23 and beyond.

Wilde, who has nearly three decades of coaching experience at the collegiate level, has been the EC men's basketball coach since 2007. He has proved to be one of the most successful head coaches in the storied history of the program, establishing the Red Devils as a steady presence in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference both on the court and in the classroom. A tireless recruiter, Wilde regularly welcomes large recruiting classes featuring incoming freshmen and junior college transfers.

Stewart has been the Eureka College women's basketball head coach since April 2020 and the athletic department's Senior Woman Administrator since last July. She has led the Red Devils to the SLIAC Tournament in back-to-back seasons, including a SLIAC Tournament semifinal appearance in 2021. A 2014 EC alum, Stewart returned to Eureka after spending five prolific seasons as a Division III women's basketball assistant coach at La Roche University in Pittsburgh, Pa, coaching the Red Hawks to four regular-season conference titles and three NCAA Tournament bids.