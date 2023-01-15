Molly Robey: MLK Day: Children, racism and lessons learned

A few years ago on a January Monday, my oldest child came home from school and told me what she had learned about Martin Luther King, Jr.

She said he had stood up for Black people because what was being done wasn’t right. She told me about how things used to be, how people had to go to different schools and different restaurants because of the color of their skin. Her astonishment at this history reflected her privilege and also my negligence as a parent.

As a white child, my kid moved through the world without the weight of racism, without the inherited historical traumas of U.S. slavery and segregation. And though we had some discussions about race, there were conversations I had not had the courage to have.

My child’s first exposure to King included hearing his “I Have a Dream” speech, which was delivered in 1963 at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. The most famous lines from that speech — ”I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character” — draw our attention to racism as a feeling one person has for another. These lines seem to highlight a solution – that when we look past skin color and see another individual for who they are, racism will vanish. This ideal of colorblindness held sway for some time as a goal that many believed would signal racial equality. But that dream remains unrealized. Using almost any measure — education, wealth, employment, health — inequality persists in our society.

King saw that social systems, as well as feelings, needed to change. Feelings may be a symptom of racism, but racism is more than one individual’s judgement of another; it is a system that maintains power for some and produces inequality of experience, inequality of opportunity, and inequality of health for others. After the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which ended legal segregation and discrimination, King continued to fight for equality, understanding that much work remained.

He turned his attention to the Poor People’s Campaign, a broad, interracial coalition that sought to eliminate poverty. Believing poverty to be both root and result of social inequality, King led an effort to eradicate barriers that kept individuals and families trapped in cycles of poverty. The campaign sought access to housing, work, and food for millions.

I wish King’s final speech, “I Have Been to the Mountaintop” was as well-known as “I have a Dream.” In this speech, King is clear about the work that remains. Addressing the Memphis Sanitation Workers strike, King explains that if he were given the opportunity to choose the time in which he lived, he would choose the present. He said, “I know that’s a strange statement to make, because the world is all messed up. The nation is sick. Trouble is in the land, confusion all around.” King said that this crisis is an opportunity. The “whole world is doomed,” King said, if something isn’t done to bring the nonwhite people of the world out of poverty and longstanding hurt and neglect. King said that he was glad to see that this reckoning was unfolding, even if he himself may not live to see the conclusion of his work.

The day after this speech, King was shot and killed as he stood on a motel balcony.

In our current period of change, division, and unrest, King’s commitment inspires me. His words help us see that the dream of equality requires us to face our anxious present. It is easy to feel overwhelmed, but darkness can help us see the light. Turmoil is opportunity. The work is not done.

For ways to talk to your children about race, listen to “Talking Race With Young Children,” and read “Raising White Kids“ by Jennifer Harvey.

To learn more about King’s life and legacy, visit The Martin Luther King, Jr., Research and Education Institute (Stanford University).