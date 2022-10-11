Modern lubricants have extended oil change standards

The industry standard regarding when to get an oil change used to be every 3,000 miles. However, with modern lubricants, most engines can now go between 5,000 and 7,500 miles before oil should be changed. And AAA reports that engines that require full-synthetic motor oil actually may be able to go as far as 15,000 miles between oil changes. Most late-model cars now require synthetic-blend or full-synthetic, low-viscosity oils. These oils minimize friction and maximize fuel economy. In addition, newer cars are designed with monitoring systems that automatically determine oil life. While earlier systems were time- and mileage-based, advanced systems will analyze vehicle operating conditions to determine when oil begins to degrade.