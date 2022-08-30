Miscues plaque Fieldcrest in opener

Six interceptions were too much for Fieldcrest to overcome in a 23-14 loss to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a crossover Heart of Illinois Conference contest Friday at Veteran’s Park. Jozia Johnson hauled in a 49-yard pass from Koltin Kearfott and found the end zone in the opening quarter. Eddie Lorton ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-2 lead. The hosts crept to within 16-14 in the second quarter on a 12-yard touchdown toss from Brady Ruestman to Jackson Hakes, but missed the two-point try. GCMS responded with a five-yard TD run from Aiden Sancken and the point after by Seth Barnes upped the score to 23-14 in the final period.