Miscues plaque Fieldcrest in opener

Six interceptions were too much for Fieldcrest to overcome in a 23-14 loss to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a crossover Heart of Illinois Conference contest Friday at Veteran’s Park. Jozia Johnson hauled in a 49-yard pass from Koltin Kearfott and found the end zone in the opening quarter. Eddie Lorton ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-2 lead. The hosts crept to within 16-14 in the second quarter on a 12-yard touchdown toss from Brady Ruestman to Jackson Hakes, but missed the two-point try. GCMS responded with a five-yard TD run from Aiden Sancken and the point after by Seth Barnes upped the score to 23-14 in the final period.
Ruestman threw for 125 yards, but was picked off five times. The Falcons’ Kellan Fanson recorded three interceptions alone. Johnson caught another pass for 35 yards.
In other week one games from around the league as well as future Fieldcrest opponents:
El Paso-Gridley 51, Macon Meridian 26
Tremont 14, Sangamon Valley 8
Tri-Valley 42, Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 7
Ridgeview/Lexington 21, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8
Moweaqua Central A & M 35, Le Roy 6
Heyworth 50, Tri-County 16
Forreston 44, Stockton 14