Miller to be featured speaker at Historical Society meeting

EUREKA-In honor of Veteran’s Day, their Nov. 10, Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society’s meeting’s program will be presented by Chief Special Warfare Operator (SEAL) (Ret.) Nicholas Miller at the United Methodist Church at 208 N. Callender Street, Eureka at 7 p.m. Their short business meeting will proceed the program.

Miller enlisted in the Navy after graduating from Eureka High School in July of 1998. He graduated BUD/S class 223 in June 1999. Throughout his 23 years in the SEAL Teams, Nick was stationed at various commands and served in many different capacities. His primary duties were as an operator were sniper, communicator and Joint Terminal Attack Control (JTAC). Nick had multiple combat deployments supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF). He retired from the Navy August 2021 to settle down and raise his family in Eureka. Nick and his wife Erin have been married for 15 years and have two children, Brent and Emma. He continues to serve on the Woodford County Board and volunteers his time as a member of the MABAS DIV 41 underwater rescue/recovery team and is a local 4-H air rifle/pistol instructor.

Members and guests are invited to join in a dutch-treat dinner at the at Cornerstone Restaurant on Route 24 on the west side of Eureka at 5:30 p.m. They will order off the menu and enjoy getting together as friends. No reservations are required.

The purpose of the WCHGS is to discover, collect and preserve whatever relates to the natural, industrial, civil, military, educational, family and religious history of Woodford County. The Society also maintains a mini-museum and research library to cultivate the historical sense and diffuse knowledge through meetings and publications.

The Woodford County Historical Society meets monthly, March through November, on the 2nd Thursday of the month. So that people living in all parts of the county can access the meetings, they are held in different locations throughout the county. Everyone is welcome to join the Society, and meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, call Karen Fyke at (309-360-6772) or Beth Miller at 309-275-8860.