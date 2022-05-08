As a nurse for 37 years, Michelle Burton has experienced the evolution of technology and many other challenges in health care.
One unwavering North Star for Burton, resource nurse at Westminster Village, has been the desire to improve the lives of the patients with whom she works.
It’s what keeps her up at night — ”wanting to make sure the people I care about and take care of feel safe and loved” — and it’s also why she became a nurse in the first place.
“I fell in love with helping senior citizens and making a positive difference in their lives,” said Burton, 57.
She credits Ilene Mann, a veteran nurse of 41 years, with setting an example that she strives to emulate as a nurse. “Her guidance, support and down to earth wisdom, sprinkled with a little humor, have helped direct me in the biggest professional decisions of my life and continues to do so,” she said.
She has been married to her husband, Tim, for 33 years, and they have one daughter, Caitlyn Gowler.
Among Burton’s proudest accomplishments has been watching her daughter enter the profession she loves and pursue a passion for helping seniors, just like her mother.
For others considering the field, Burton offers straightforward advice: “Be ready to work hard, put other people’s needs first, and always go the extra mile,” she said.
In her free time, Burton is pursuing ministry education. She also enjoys reading, traveling to Destin, Florida, shopping and spoiling her dogs, Sam and Hazel.