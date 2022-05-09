Michael Reagan

Forget inflation, forget Ukraine, forget the crashing stock market.

Thanks to a troublemaking leak by some jerk inside the U.S. Supreme Court, abortion is dominating the front pages of our media again.

The leak of the first draft of a majority decision by the Supremes to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion in the U.S., has reignited the abortion issue overnight.

Pro-life, pro-abortion, pro-choice, anti-abortion….

Abortion is a hot and ugly moral and political issue that is always smoldering under the national landscape like a coalmine fire that can never be put out.

But the prospect of the court deciding to strike down Roe v. Wade has sent angry protestors into the streets and sparked a thousand fiery editorials.

Liberal politicians, naturally, are calling for the elimination of the Senate filibuster or the packing of the Supreme Court to protect Roe v. Wade from conservative judges.

The abortion case before the high court, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is from the state of Mississippi.

It doesn’t outlaw all abortion in Mississippi, as you might think if you only watched TV, but it forbids it after the 15th week of pregnancy.

As Supreme Court Justice Alito, the author of the leaked draft, says, reasonably, there has to be a point during a pregnancy where you say, “No, you can’t abort the child.”

From the uproar this week you’d think Mississippi is trying to employ woman-crushing abortion rules handed down from caveman times.

But other states already have laws with similar cutoff times to protect the unborn from murderous late-term abortions.

And though you rarely hear it from the liberal media, abortions are far more available and much easier to get at a later time in America than around the world.

Only six other countries beside the U.S. allow on-demand abortions past 20 weeks of pregnancy: Canada, China, Netherlands, North Korea, Singapore and Vietnam.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned because it was a poorly reasoned and constitutionally faulty decision, as many legal scholars have argued for decades, you won’t see me shedding any tears.

I’m pro-life for moral, religious and selfish reasons.

I’m glad I wasn’t aborted by my unmarried birth mother and was instead adopted in 1945 by Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman.

As I’ve written before, I’m also glad my adoptive mother Jane Wyman and my stepmother Nancy Reagan were both adopted as infants and not aborted.

I often think about how different the world would have been if all three of us had not been adopted but aborted.

So here we are fighting again over abortion, which seems to never go away.

What does go away – forever — are the children who are aborted every year and never get the chance to be adopted.

That’s why, when I speak to pro-life groups, I always point out that there are 400,000 foster kids in this country looking for forever parents.

Any Christian looking to adopt a child ought to be looking to bring one of them home.

Also, states need to pass laws to make it easier and faster to adopt American kids, because one reason children are aborted instead of being carried to term and put up for adoption is that governments have made it so difficult to adopt.

At the same time parents – particularly fathers – need to be more like Jesus Christ.

Just as Christ died for all our sins, fathers in the USA need to get on that Cross for their young daughters who get pregnant.

Instead of driving your daughter out of the house because of her mistake, or because you don’t want to be embarrassed by her pregnancy, why not embrace her with a loving heart as Christ would?

Supporting your pregnant daughter would be a small but important step parents could take to reduce the number of abortions.

Instead of chasing her to the nearest abortion clinic, she’ll be loved by you at home and bear a child that might grow up and change the world for the better.

Michael Reagan is a columnist for Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.

