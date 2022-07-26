MEMORIES FROM THE WOLFE DEN: 'Who is that man, anyway'

Editor’s note: The following column written by former editor Cheryl Wolfe first appeared in the Woodford County Journal in 2011.

The plastic cup full of water sat perched near the edge of the kitchen counter, just barely within reach of curious little hands.

Two little helpful hands belonging to my granddaughter reached out to touch and try to grasp the cup, but it was too big and too high. Despite the efforts of four nearby adults who randomly shouted, "watch out!" while my husband tried to catch the falling cup, it fell off the counter. Water gushed across the floor, splashing against the bottom of the cabinets and over several pairs of feet.

My granddaughter's first response was surprise, followed by a wailing mournful cry as she realized the unintended consequences of her actions. My husband's response was to immediately gather up his granddaughter into his arms and soothe her distress, noting, "It's okay, honey. That was Grandpa's fault for leaving the cup too close to the edge. I'll get a rag and clean it up."

The next remark in the exchange of emotions came from our grown son who nodded at his father and turned to his brother commenting, "Who is that man, anyway?"

"That's my Papa," my granddaughter answered.

Indeed, even though Papa and our sons' father is one and the same person, those who know him well seem to think his personality has split in recent years. Our sons would say that's putting it lightly and describe the personality change more like a major fracture from the personality of the man they remember when they were children.

"Dad" wasn't quite as understanding about children spilling things when they were young. Instead of soothing them following a mishap, he probably would have questioned them about what they were doing (not that he really expected an answer), asked them why they weren't watching what they were doing, and then told them to go get a mop.

And, that isn't the only thing that's changed. One of our granddaughter's Christmas presents, chosen especially for her by her Papa last year, was an electric car big enough for her to sit in and drive herself. She's 3 years old.

"You never bought me a new car," our son noted. "Not even when I was old enough to drive."

"I gave you a car," my husband answered. "More than one."

There was a bit of a dispute about what the word "car" really meant and if rusted metal attached to wheels qualified for the definition. But they mutually agreed that Dad never did buy a "new" car for any of his children, nor for himself. Yet, he bought one for his granddaughter.

Despite these playful little exchanges between father and sons, they all understand the metamorphosis taking place as "Dad" turns into "Papa."

Dad never let his children touch anything in his trucks when they were young. When Papa visits our granddaughter, they both get in his truck and she checks out everything from the peppermints in the console, to the door locks, which she uses regularly to keep her parents from entering her and Papa's special domain.

Dad could occasionally be talked into buying an ice cream cones as a Sunday evening treat. Papa produces ice cream on demand whenever our granddaughter visits. In fact, she has her own little box in the pantry at Papa's house filled with her favorite treats like raisins, animal crackers, dried fruit and sometimes a few candy bars--the same kinds Papa likes. She loves to share.

Those of us who have become grandparents know spoiling grandchildren is one of those little indulgences God gave us to make up for all the work we did to raise our children. Our sons now realize that, too.

So does our granddaughter. For her birthday, she got gifts of bubbles and sidewalk chalk.

"Come on, Papa; come on Dave (another grandpa). Come play with me outside."

That's how our sons found themselves staring out the door and shaking their heads in mild disbelief while our granddaughter, her friend Cane, Dave and Papa drew chalk pictures on the sidewalk and blew bubbles.

"Sometimes life gets simpler as you get older and you discover some of the fun you've been missing," I told our sons. "I'm sure she would love it if you guys would go out and show her how to play in her new sandbox."

"What a great idea,"my son said. "I haven't played in a sandbox for a long time."

Epilogue 2022: Being an uncle is almost as much fun for my sons as being grandparents is for my husband and me. They are currently re-exploring their childhood love of Legos with their niece and nephew. It has been a rewarding experience for everyone involved.