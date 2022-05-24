Memories from the Wolfe Den: Twin peeks

Editor’s note: The following column, written by former editor Cheryl Wolfe, first appeared in the Woodford County Journal on May 27, 1999.

People often ask me what it’s like to have twins. It is difficult to fathom why I was chosen to be the mother of twins. When my two older sons were small, before the twins were born, there were times when my patience was tested to the limit. I couldn’t imagine having two more—at the same time.

So, when my obstetrician got a quizzical look on his face at a monthly visit during my third and absolutely last pregnancy, I noticed immediately. He pressed my abdomen with his hands. He listened. He measured. He listened again.

“Is something wrong?” I asked.

“No,” he said confidently with a slight smile. “But I think you might have two in there.”

It took a minute for the statement to register. Two what? Two babies? Impossible! The thought never crossed my mind. If the thought hadn’t crossed my mind, it couldn’t be true.

“I can’t really hear two, but I think I feel them,” he said.

On my way to the sonogram, I was quite convinced the doctor was wrong. It was just one large baby—perhaps aspiring to be a contortionist. No way was I having twins. Only remote relatives had twins in our family, making the genetic factor practically inconsequential. Besides, I already had two beautiful little boys. One more child made three. That was enough. I never planned to have a big family. I never even thought about having four children. I was quitting at three. Enough said—the doctor was wrong. The sonogram would prove it.

I wasn’t quite that confident when I arrived at the lab. After I consumed gallons of water and lay on a table several minutes, the technician looked at me and said, “Did you want twins?”

Want twins? Two babies at once? Well, uh, how do you answer a question like that? “I guess so,” I answered meekly.

“Well, you’ve got ‘em” she said, handing me a blurry black photo that looked nothing like babies. I had just been introduced to my twin babies.

All the way home, I kept asking myself, “Why me?” When we first discovered I was pregnant for the third time, I told my husband this was absolutely the last time. I had too many complications in the past. He respected my decision, but added he hated to see this baby grow up without a companion close in age. Our youngest son was already five years old. When he heard the news, my husband was very excited at the prospect of having two babies at once. Why us? He resolved the question easily.

“It’s God’s way of giving both of us what we want,” he noted. “Two babies—one pregnancy.” Who could find fault with divine intervention?

Still, I often asked myself. “Why me?” during the last four weeks of my pregnancy as previously simple things like sleeping and breathing became major accomplishments.

On Aug, 10, 1981, the question was answered again. Why me? Because these were without doubt the two most beautiful babies in the world—and they belonged to my husband and me. It was a double delight to hold them in my arms.

About five days later, as I was weaned off medication and the extent of the Caesarean incision became painfully clear, I sank into a slight depression. I was going home with two babies, to two young boys, a house to keep, a whole lot of laundry to do, and a part-time job. “Why me?” I asked myself as I fought a strong bout of postpartum depression. A young nurse provided the answer.

“God wouldn’t have chosen you for this if He knew you couldn’t handle it,” she told me. There was that divine intervention again. I have never forgotten that wise interlude in my life. I remembered it when both babies were crying at the same time. I remembered it when I went for days with only a few minutes of sleep at a time and bargained with God to divinely grant me one full night of sleep. I remembered it when the housework never seemed to end. I remembered it when we started to realize that two is double the pleasure, but also double the expense.

As time went on, and with a little help, I ventured outside the house a little more. People immediately recognized the fact I had two similar babies. I was asked over and over again, “Are they twins?” There was a support group of strangers waiting to regale me with advice on handling the twin dilemma.

“You’ll be glad when they learn to walk,” I was told. And, I was.

“They are a lot of fun,” another said. And, indeed, they were.

Twins must share everything from birth. Fraternal twins do not have the genetic link identical twins have. Experts say they are no different than any other two siblings. But then, how many of those experts ever had twins of their own?

Our twins are nothing alike. She is left-handed, he is right-handed. She is blond-haired and blue-eyed. He has dark hair and eyes. She is studious, yet radiates exuberance. He has an innate sense of humor, but he sometimes prefers to stay in the background socially. Genetically, she looks much like her older brother. Genetically, he is much like his other older brother.

But they share a unique kinship. It was years before they ever considered carrying on any kind of sibling rivalry. They never fought over anything. They had an understanding and were born to share. She took care of him. He protected her. She would dream up ways to get in trouble. He would take the blame. There was a brief period during adolescence when they disagreed, but it only lasted a short time. There are times when each knows what the other is thinking—when communication between them needs no words.

On Sunday afternoon, our twins walked down the aisle of Roanoke-Benson High School arm in arm. They looked so good together. We were doubly proud of them as they took part in their graduation ceremony. Having twins had been a unique experience, full of sharing and giving, loving and living.

Over the years, whenever I’ve felt a bit overwhelmed taking care of twins, I tried to remember all the people who told me, “They will grow up.” And they did—all too soon. As I watched them receive their diplomas and snapped multiple pictures at the graduation ceremony, once again I had to ask myself, “Why me?”

Indeed! Why did God ever choose to bless me with such a wonderful gift as my twins?

Epilogue 2022: As many of you know, we lost our son, Jesse, to cancer at the age of 32. I also lost a piece of my heart, while my daughter lost a bigger part of herself with her twin. However, I cannot help but treasure the memories I have of my son and a life well lived while knowing with God’s divine intervention, I will see him again. Multiple births are far more common these days than when my twins were born, and I can’t fathom the idea of having more than two babies at once. But I do know whether it’s one or more than one at a time, every baby is truly a blessing and a gift from God.

