MEMORIES FROM THE WOLFE DEN: “Tis the canning season

Editor’s note: The following column, written by former editor Cheryl Wolfe, first appeared in the Woodford County Journal on Sept. 8, 1994.

On occasion, I try very hard to teach my children crafts I learned from my grandmother as a child. I do not want the legacy of skills and knowledge she gave me lost to the ages, so I try to pass them on.

Unfortunately, my children usually do not appreciate my efforts. They think I’m just trying to get help with some laborious task I’d rather not do myself.

When we were offered boxes of free tomatoes this year, I thought it was a good time to instruct the children about the art of canning.

Three-fourths of my children are not tomato lovers. In fact, they really hate the red fruit I consider most delicious. My oldest son has often expressed his distinct loathing of tomatoes in practically any form.

“I don’t know how you can eat those disgusting slimy gross things, let alone cook them,” he said when I started making juice one day. “I’m leaving.”

My twin son and daughter also saw no need to turn the tomatoes into juice because they know my future plans include using that juice to make homemade vegetable soup and stuffed peppers, both of which they dislike.

“Let’s make salsa instead,” my son said. “We can eat that with chips or tacos.” I couldn’t imagine how he could possibly prefer chips and salsa or tacos to soup or stuffed peppers, but I guess it’s just one of those kid things parents don’t understand.

I had never made salsa before, but I reasoned it couldn’t be too difficult. I started scalding tomatoes to remove the skins. My daughter liked this part, since she enjoys “squeezing the guts out” of the skins, something her brothers think is gross, a factor that makes any job more appealing to her.

As we cut up peppers, onions and tomatoes, I reminisced about the “old days” (way back in ancient Greece, my children keep telling me) when I spent summers at the home of my grandmother.

“Every kid should have had the opportunities I had as a child,” I told the twins. “I got to shell peas, pick up apples, pick bugs off the potato plants, snap beans, do laundry with a wringer washer, can and freeze stuff. I’ve neglected your education on many of these things.”

“That’s okay, Mom,” my son said. “It all just sounds like a lot of work to me instead of learning opportunities.” Kids today just don’t appreciate a good education.

I put the twins to work cutting peppers. We had found a small bag full of little green peppers in the refrigerator, unidentified and origin unknown.

“Just throw them in,” I told the twins. “We need to use what we have.

Somebody must have brought them home as another garden gift.”

My son chopped the peppers, along with a nice quantity of jalapeno peppers.

“We want it to be a little hot,” my son said. “None of that wimpy stuff.” The processing went well, and we soon had a nice batch of salsa cooking on the stove. When we had finished the processing, I told the twins we should probably taste it since we hadn’t followed a real recipe. But they noted salsa is only really good when it’s cold.

About that time, my oldest son came back from his walk to get away from the “gross tomato smell.” He noticed the remains of the little peppers on the table.

“Oh, did you use those?” he asked.

“Yes,” I said. “Do you know where they came from?”

He explained the peppers were a gift to him from a friend. They often shared a desire to “enhance” the taste of their food by dumping quarts of Tabasco sauce on it and daring each other to try “this really new hot sauce” they had each found. My son insists peppering his food with hot sauces raises his metabolism and burns more calories. However, I contend it burns more calories because you spend all your time running around trying to cool your mouth off after you eat the stuff.

“Are they very hot?” I asked hesitatingly.

“They’re a hybrid,” he answered. “They’re supposed to be 500,000 times hotter than regular hot peppers.”

I began wondering if we should have put so many of the innocent looking little green gems into the batch of salsa. Then my daughter volunteered to taste it. When her cheeks turned bright red and she started waving her hands in front of her mouth, we began to suspect the salsa might be just a little too hot. But it was when she stuck her open mouth under the faucet and gulped large amounts of water that we really began to get suspicious.

“I don’t think I’ll be eating any of that,” I told the kids. “You guys can have it. Let’s finish off the tomatoes making juice.”

“Oh, gross,” my daughter moaned. “I suppose you want us to help.”

“Well, I wouldn’t want to cheat you out of the educational experience,” I told her. Despite their protests, we started processing tomatoes again. Then I took out my “Squeeze It,” an interesting device my grandmother had never known about. The machine uses an augur system to juice tomatoes, and run them through a sieve, while separating the seeds and peels from the meat of the tomatoes.

When my kids saw the device, their curiosity piqued. When I showed them how it worked, they were fascinated.

“Can I do that,” my son questioned, asking to take a turn cranking tomatoes. “No, I want to,” my daughter argued.

“You can both take turns,” I said. As the Squeeze It spit out bits of tomato peels and seeds along with juice, my daughter noted, "Ohhhh, gross! This is really going to be fun!”

Epilogue 2022: Our family has done plenty of canning and freezing of fruit and vegetables in season since I wrote this column. We have also perfected recipes for salsa and pico de gallo. Three of my four children learned to love tomatoes, vegetable soup and stuffed peppers.

My oldest son is still a hold out on tomatoes, even though he grows them in his backyard garden and shares with me, much to my delight.

His wife says he still leaves the house when she is processing tomatoes because he hates the smell. But his love for hot peppers has only gotten more diverse. He grows and dries several varieties. As for my daughter, she often processes and preserves food. This year her efforts have so far resulted in some lovely jars of strawberry and blueberry preserves, and she's just getting started. She has gone way past thinking dealing with food is gross, much to the delight of all those who know her.