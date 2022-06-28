MEMORIES FROM THE WOLFE DEN: The Philadelphia story

Editor’s note: The following column written by former editor Cheryl Wolfe first appeared in the Woodford County Journal on Dec. 23, 1999.

In our last episode of the continuing saga about a trip to Philadelphia my mother, daughter and I took, I left readers sitting on the edge with us in the city’s Italian market.

The Italian market was a wonderful, ethnic adventure. Vendors displayed beautiful fresh meats, vegetables and many other food products in open canopied stands that lined the narrow streets. The smell of fish permeated the air as dozens of crates packed with ice and fresh seafood sat outside stores on the sidewalk. You could buy anything imaginable here, from lobster, to sea bass, to octopus. A butcher shop had long ropes of Italian sausage hanging from the ceiling.

Doors to specialty shops stood open and inviting. The herb shop, which featured dried herbs and candy, smelled delightfully earthy. The heavenly smell of freshly baked bread drew me to a bakery where two-foot long loaves of Italian bread were priced at $1.

Then there were the cheese and pasta shops. In one, we watched fresh pasta coming out of a motorized pasta machine. All shapes and sizes of pasta were available, from fresh to dried to frozen. Fat barrels filled with assorted olives took up space in the middle of the crowded little store. Then there was the cheese shop. Five-foot hunks of asiago cheese hung from the ceiling like huge punching bags. Dodging the cheese, we surveyed the hundreds of bottles of different kinds of olive oil, sold in sizes from a small bottle to gallon cans. There were cheeses of all kinds, custom cut to the buyer’s specifications. My only regret was I wasn’t able to buy a lot of fresh stuff to take home on an airplane.

I was immersed in the lovely culture and ambience of the market. We strolled the street at a leisurely pace, drinking in the many sights and sounds that were unfamiliar to us. The prices were as great as the quality of goods. After awhile we began to notice many of the shops were starting to close. Fewer and fewer people walked along the darkening sidewalks. It was apparent the market would soon shut down for the night.

It started to get dark. Warehouses loomed over us on the outskirts of the market, shutting out even more light. We searched the streets for a cab. There wasn’t one to be found. We began walking along a main thoroughfare, hoping to hail a cab, but the few that passed were on a call or in use. After walking several blocks, we noticed what appeared to be a multi-story housing project towering over the area. We decided this was not the direction we wanted to walk. We turned and walked in the opposite direction. Rachel’s friend said there was a subway entrance about 12 blocks away. We decided that was our best bet for transportation back downtown.

We walked and walked, the streets growing ever darker and emptier. Just when we were only about three blocks from the subway, we saw a cab approaching. We all stepped into the street waving frantically. He stopped. My former abhorrence for cab drivers suddenly disappeared. We tipped him well.

Instead of walking or taking a cab that evening to get dinner, we agreed to take the subway. This was a first for me. I was a little intimidated about walking down an empty stairway into the underground tunnel, but Rachel’s friend assured us the subway system was very safe. Indeed, the well-lighted train was easy to access and required only a short wait. We traveled several blocks in minutes for only a token fee.

We had supper in Chinatown. The restaurant was a dingy brick place with one of those yellow and red neon signs blaring its cuisine in both English and Chinese. But inside, it was lovely with well dressed waiters and real cloth tablecloths and napkins. We perused an extensive menu over a complimentary pot of tea. The food was delicious.

Our adventure would not have been complete without a daytime tour of the historic section of Philadelphia via horse and buggy. Of all the forms of transportation I had taken in this city, this was the one I enjoyed most. Lucky, our equine engine took us on a nice SLOW ride around several blocks. Our driver related history and told us some little-known facts about our nation’s early years. He stopped and let us take pictures. I would have liked to have seen the entire city using this mode of transportation.

The next day we had a Philly beefsteak sandwich to appease our culinary adventure. All too soon, it was time to go home. We arrived at O’Hare right on time only to discover our flight to Bloomington had been delayed due to mechanical problems. Unlike many of the passengers, I wasn’t annoyed—I could wait to relieve mechanical problems—I could wait as long as necessary.

It was a long wait. Later we were told there were no planes available until a flight from Kalamazoo arrived. This did little to restore my confidence in the airline. While we were waiting, the airline personnel announced the flight had been overbooked. They were asking for three volunteers to ride a bus to Bloomington. In exchange, the airline was offering $200 vouchers.

“We could do that,” I told my daughter. Then we could go to another city another day. She scowled and stares at me in silence. “I just want to go home,” she said.

I did too, because despite a fascinating and fun trip to the city, there really is no place like home.

Epilogue 2022: These days we sate our Italian market craving with an annual trip to the south side of Chicago where you can buy many of the same foods for sale at the Italian market in Philadelphia without getting on an airplane.

I have also enjoyed several trips since this one with assorted family members, and my experience with various forms of transportation has generally been good. However, my daughter is now a veteran flier due to her job, and she cannot say the same. Most recently, it took her two days to get home from Charleston, South Caroline, which normally takes a few hours with one connection. She and a co-worker ended up in St. Louis, where they rented a car and drove home to avoid staying another day due to hundreds of flight cancellations. Air travel just isn’t what it used to be. I actually prefer travel by a car unless I am in a hurry. Currently, flying may not be the best option when you are in a hurry.

