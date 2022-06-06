Memories from the Wolfe Den: The crossword connection

Editor’s note: The following column, written by former editor Cheryl Wolfe, first appeared in the Woodford County Journal May 29, 2003.

My son’s eyes lit up when he saw the business section of the newspaper lying on the kitchen table. With an air of excitement, he grabbed the paper and quickly began scanning it. I was feeling quite proud of his eager initiative to keep himself updated on current events. My swelled head was quickly deflated when he flung the piece of paper aside and glared at me.

“You already worked the puzzles!” he admonished. “You always get to work them!”

It is true. I have a penchant for working the daily crossword, the cryptoquote and the Jumble in our daily newspaper. Unfortunately, I am not alone. Other members of my household also enjoy working these puzzles.

I discovered long ago that, if I really wanted to work the puzzles myself, I had to get to them first. I have been working crosswords since I was 12 years old. Back then, I had to fight my mother for them. She usually let me try to do what I could first, and then she finished them with relative ease.

However, my mother was seldom interested in working puzzles other than crosswords. I had watched my grandfather work cryptograms, which for the uninitiated, is like solving a letter code. I never could figure out how to do them until I started working them myself. They soon became my favorite puzzle to work.

As an adult, I turned my husband and my mother on to the cryptoquotes in the paper. Soon, they too, were hooked. When my son showed a similar interest, I worked with him until he got the hang of the puzzles.

While I am now happy other members of my family enjoy doing puzzles, it has created a situation where we compete to do them first. For a while, I thought I could just do them at work, but I soon found there are people there who also like to work the puzzles over the lunch hour. So, I compromised and went back to working them at home while my husband did them in papers at his workplace. He too, has found you have to fight to get the puzzles first. Fortunately, they have an abundance of papers to choose from that are brought in and left on the dining tables at lunch.

The Sunday crossword is special. It is tough and sometimes a bit difficult to comprehend the puzzle maker’s warped mind. We work the Sunday puzzles in tandem. I usually start working it, then turn it over to my husband. We trade it back and forth until we can’t get any more clues. Once that happens, we get out the dictionaries, the encyclopedia, and consult the wealth of information locked in our college-educated children’s minds. Still, the Sunday puzzle is always a challenge to finish completely.

Part of the problem is the puzzle makers have a weird sense of definitions. A recent clue was “Hunting and fishing.” As an avid hunter and fisherman, my husband was upset he could not find a seven-letter work to fit. Sometimes I just look at the letters we do have and guess at the word, ignoring the clue altogether.

“That looks like it ought to be the word “gerunds,” I told my husband, “but what does that have to do with hunting and fishing?” My daughter immediately made the connection.

“Those words are gerunds,” she noted. “So they are,” I said with an understanding nod.

My husband was not as understanding. He never was a great student of English grammar. “What the heck are gerunds?” he asked. I tried to explain to him they were what we used to call “verbals” in English class—words that had the root of verbs with an “ing” added, then used as nouns.

However, He did not find any humor in the fact the puzzle creator had tried to trick him. He contends that clues and words they describe should be interchangeable, or the clue should say something like, “Hunting and fishing, e.g.”

Some people like that kind of challenge, others do not. Puzzle people like us are, to use the words of a co-worker, “crazy.”

He is right. We like to use the newfound knowledge we gain from puzzles in everyday conversation, even when our definition of good puzzle clues do not coincide with the puzzle maker’s. So, when the topic of recreational activities came up at a recent family gathering, my husband noted, “Yes, I plan to go on a few gerund trips this year.”

Epilogue 2022: Since my husband retired, he has taken over the puzzle solving fully, working all of them in the daily newspaper we receive. He is quite proficient these days, embracing all kinds of puzzles, including the Sodoku, which I never really liked much. Suffice it to say, I like puzzles with words, not numbers. He needs no help and no reference books, and no, he doesn’t cheat by looking for the answers either in the back of the paper or online. He likes working a puzzle in an actual paper, using a pen or pencil and has no desire to work them online. Since I lost my newspaper puzzle connection, I had pretty much given up working puzzles in favor of reading novels. However, when Wordle started a new fad, I had to try it. Then, my brother-in-law got me hooked on Quordle. I don’t have any problem competing with my husband for these because they have to be worked electronically, and he has no desire to ever tackle that task. However, I do kind of miss our children being here to help with the Sunday crossword. One day I was talking to my daughter on the phone, and he interrupted us to ask a question about Harry Potter in a crossword definition. Neither he nor I are big fan of the books or movies, but my daughter has read and watched them all. She immediately provided the answer. Sometimes, we still do need to consult reference materials to solve puzzles, after all.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0