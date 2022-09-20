MEMORIES FROM THE WOLFE DEN: Teenagers are a mixed blessing

Editor’s note: The following column written by former editor Cheryl Wolfe first appeared in the Woodford County Journal on Sept. 4, 1997.

Our house is unusually quiet during the day again. We are experiencing what we fondly call the sound of silence since school began.

This year, the usual cacophony that goes along with the days immediately preceding the start of school was absent. There were still some moans and groans about going back, but the shopping was minimal and the preparation well practiced.

Our twins are now juniors in high school. Yes, I know it’s hard to believe since they have often been the topic of this column since they were four years old, but it’s true. We are entering the twilight years of having students in the public school system.

While the last years of having children in school may upset some people, I am actually feeling a sense of relief. I like the idea as parents we keep moving forward and experiencing new stages in our children’s journey to adulthood. And, I actually enjoy having teenagers around—really.

There are many things teenagers do to upset their parents. Our son is a bear in the morning—he is not a morning person and demonstrates this fact by getting up at the last minute, rummaging through everything to find the items he needs for school while complaining constantly.

Our daughter is also sometimes moody, as she trades insults with her brothers, complains about the work she has to do, and constantly tells her father, “I need a car.” But, for the most part, the teenagers in our house are lovable and sincere and a great source of joy. That includes several who don’t belong to us, but who often just come to visit for a few hours at a time.

We’ve never known teenagers who were quiet. At times they may not want to share their activities with their parents, but given enough time, they can and will talk about nearly everything. In case you didn’t notice, teenagers do have some strong opinions.

This past weekend, our family spent some time at our timber, not only with our own children, but with several of their friends. Some of these friends have been part of the family for more than 15 years.

They still come along with us, eat with us, camp with us and reminisce about the past. They bring with them news of their own families and share memories in the making. As teens, they spent a lot of time at our house. As adults, we still see them fairly often.

Now we have a new crop of teens at our house. I have found evidence this group has a strong penchant for consuming pizza and hot wings, love computer games and has a universal goal of having a car at their immediate disposal, preferably a new, sporty one. They also have mountains of homework and like to do it together.

Occasionally, one or two walk through our living room to greet us.

We’ve invited them for pizza and movie outings and eventually, we hope they’ll come along to the timber with us, too. They all have great senses of humor, are polite and unobtrusive.

These teens are a little less seasoned than some of their older peers and we know eventually they will become a little more jaded. But, for now, they are just a lot of fun to be around. I think sometimes we get so caught up in dealing with the emotions and the problems of raising teenagers that we miss out on many of the joys of parenthood during these challenging years. What a shame!

To all the people who have shared their children with us now and in the past, I say think you. They, along with my own four children, have taught me that children are truly a precious gift that deserves to be enjoyed over and over again.

Epilogue 2022: Although we don’t have an influx of teens invading our house these days, we still do see many of our children’s friends from their school days all those years ago. It’s always nice to reconnect with them and enjoy them as adults. A few of them have been “adopted” into our family permanently. I don’t miss the chaos of the start of the school year, the homework, and the day-to-day adventures of having children in school. And, it really hasn’t gone away all together. I now have grandchildren in school to repeat the joy of discussing school projects, what books are being read, and assisting whenever I am asked to do so. I do have experience, and have been educated in many areas beyond school. I remember a lot of English, have extensive knowledge of classic literature, can handle history and muddle through science, but please, don’t ask me to regurgitate my math education. I now have adult children to help with that!