MEMORIES FROM THE WOLFE DEN: Sleep is no option in the dorm

Editor’s note: The following column written by former editor Cheryl Wolfe's daughter, Rachel, first appeared in the Woodford County Journal on May 9, 2002.

Life in a college dormitory is definitely different than life at home.

I don't know what it is about girls living together, but when we do, we have a habit of "nesting." Girls have this habit of building little communes for public interaction whenever they're in close proximity.

Think bridge clubs, coffee klatches and, of course, slumber parties.

Since coffee p9ts are contraband in the dorm (punishable by a $15 fine and confiscation), and the only card game girls under 30 know how to play is Slapjack of Speed (ugh), we have to resort to the age-old custom of the slumber party.

Let me paint a picture for you--imagine girls in their pajamas, painting fingernails and toenails, eating popcorn, candy, snacks and pizza, watching sappy love stories and romances on television, making prank phone calls to their friends, styling hair and chatting. The mental picture probably causes nostalgia for some of you--back to seventh grade. No, this is a week night in the dornm. The only other difference? Fingernails are acrylic, prank phone calls are far more clever, gossip is juicier and pajamas aren't nearly as cute.

Slumber parties are fun, but they do have the inevitable fallout. It's called "getting up the next day." There is nothing quite like morning in a dorm. If you want to find a nice peaceful, quiet, lonely existence at college, take morning classes because nobody else does.

The first class of the day for most students is 11 a.m. at the earliest.

Despite a carefully planned schedule to avoid getting up in the morning, dorm life is not very conducive to sleeping late. Firemen searching for miscellaneous fires of questionable existence have awakened me. College students appear to be pyromaniacs. Then, there are the electricians who start their day at 8 a.m. and expect you to do the same when they need to get into your dorm room to install new smoke detectors. That's probably a good idea because of students' pyromaniac tendencies.

When firemen and electricians aren't awakening us, sleep still doesn't come easily. On a recent Saturday, the moon must have been in the Seventh House and Jupiter aligned with Mars because precisely at 6 a.m., I was awakened by the charming cadence of the ROTC marching band on the street outside my dorm. Their stirring rendition was strong enough to get me up and keep me up.

I was ready to sleep late the following Sunday, but once again, I was awakened precisely at 6 a.m. by the cawing of crows--hundreds of crows, who apparently had arrived home from vacation. These thousands of crows decided they needed to have a party better than any college student could throw, and the best place for these millions of crows to party was in the tree right outside my window. This stirring rendition was once again strong enough to get me up and keep me up.

On Monday, Jupiter and Mars were still aligned, the moon was still in the Seventh House and "let the sun shine in," took on a whole new meaning. (Try sleeping on the east side of your house to understand the full effect.) I awakened precisely at 6 a.m. to bright light and the cawing of billions of crows, who now had a block party going in our neighborhood. Loud trucks rumbled down the street as the ROTC learned how to transport troops to the other side of campus in case they are needed in an emergency. And, of course, the fire trucks were screaming, probably on their way to another alleged dorm fire.

Ah, college life. I think sleep deprivation is actually part of the curriculum. I think maybe I should just start getting up at 6 a.m. every day.

Epilogue 2022: My daughter wrote this 20 years ago, but I have a feeling much of college dorm life is the same. Congratulations to all of you who recently moved your college students into the dorm, and good luck. I, for one, am glad to be done with helping a child move in and out of the dorm during the college years. And, I don't miss the whining about getting everything ready to go back to school. But, at least I can say dorm life helped prepare my daughter for her future life. Her son went back to grade school last week, She dropped by bleary-eyed and noting summer hours at her house were over. It was back to getting up early at 6 a.m. to make sure her son caught the bus and had everything he needed for the school day. She sighed and said, "I'm not ready to go back to school."