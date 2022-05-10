Memories from the Wolfe Den: Riding out the storm

Editor’s note: The following column, written by former editor Cheryl Wolfe, first appeared in the Woodford County Journal on July 28, 1994.

The black cloud swirling continuously over the horizon was our first clue we were in for a stormy night. It was the typical scenario we residents of the Midwest live with each summer. The heat was suffocating during the day, pressing in on us as we worked. Even the air conditioner didn’t keep up as we sweated through production day. Closer and closer the heat and humidity pressed in, and we knew sooner or later, there would likely be the inevitable storm.

“If we were in Kansas, we’d have a tornado by now,” a co-worker commented. She should know—she lived there a long time.

The first thing I noticed as I started my short drive home that day was that cloud swirling over the horizon. The cloud, shaped loosely like a funnel, hung with its tip well above the horizon, but still looked very threatening. Then, as I made the turn to travel the last four miles toward home, I noticed the swirling cloud was gone, but it had been replaced by a whole wall of black clouds and pelting rain.

It was a frightening situation, but even more frightening was the thought of getting the kids to spend the evening in the basement. When I got home, we turned on the television and watched for updates. Funnel clouds had been sighted. Watches had been issued. The storm was indeed coming our way. Part of it was already here.

As the rain grew heavier, my husband and son went outside to watch the sky. My oldest son, who was working late that night, noted this was a curious trait of people who live in the Midwest. At work, he and other co-workers had also taken a break to go outside in the driving rain and watch the sky.

“Only people who live in the Midwest would go outside in a storm to watch the sky,” he noted. “Anywhere else, people take cover when tornado warnings are issued.”

It was the blaring tornado siren, signaling imminent danger that convinced me to finally send the kids to the basement. But even imminent danger doesn’t faze our family.

“Go to the basement,” I ordered.

“Hold on,” my youngest son said. “I gotta get my comic books.” He hurried to his room and picked up the box containing his coveted collection. My other son chose to save the dog, who was more interested in napping than in what was going on outside.

My husband and I remained calm and tried to finish cooking dinner, which was on the stove. We figured we might as well keep the house from burning down before it blew down.

My daughter immediately ran back up the steps and frantically asked, “Where’s the cat?”

Continually oblivious to all life’s exciting events, the cat had nonchalantly gone outside earlier before the storm, Despite our protests, my daughter went to the door and called her pet, who came running from the garage, grateful to be back inside.

Our family, now almost intact, was ready to weather the storm. We soon found everyone had their priorities. My youngest son spent his time re-reading his comic books. My daughter consoled the cat and dog who had taken up his nap where he left off to go downstairs. My other son, however, was bored.

“I need some tunes,” he said. “I’m going upstairs to get the radio.”

We really needed the radio anyway, so he did. Once he got back downstairs, he turned the radio on, but he was only able to tune in a station playing country music.

In his boredom, he began asking questions.

“So, why do you go to the basement when there’s a tornado,” he asked. “Won’t the house fall in on us?” I explained the theory is you are underground and the house will blow over the top of you, but yes, it or other debris could end up on top of you, depending on the peculiarities of the storm.

A trickle of water had begun to filter in on the floor, a common basement defect we endured.

“Oh, great, now we’ll all probably drown,” my sarcastic son noted. Fortunately, that didn’t seem to be an imminent danger.

Always thinking, my son also asked. “If a tree blows down on my truck, will the car insurance pay for it? By the way, is my car insurance paid?” I assured him the insurance was paid, but I didn’t know which insurance paid damage from a storm when a tree fell down.

At the height of the storm, the phone rang. It was a friend of my son who called just to let us know we might be hit by a tornado.

Fortunately, the storm and threat of the tornado, along with our stay in the basement, soon passed. Within less than an hour, we were all back upstairs eating dinner.

“That was interesting,” my son said. “We’ll have to do it again sometime.”

Frankly, I’d really rather not.

Epilogue 2022: In fact, we did do it again, more than once. And, we in Central Illinois saw the wrath a tornado can bring as a storm hit the Parsons factory and houses very near Roanoke, leaving plenty of damage in its wake and making national headlines. Fortunately, no one was killed. Then there was the Washington tornado in 2013 that flattened entire neighborhoods. These realities have taught us not to take warnings for granted, but fortunately, we now have cell phones that provide additional alerts. Times change, but we can still count on Mother Nature to exert forces beyond the control of mere mortals. All we can do is heed the warnings and get out of the way.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0