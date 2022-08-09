MEMORIES FROM THE WOLFE DEN: Remembering some fine dining out

Editor’s note: The following column written by former editor Cheryl Wolfe first appeared in the Woodford County Journal on April 25, 2002.

Go ahead—offer me an opportunity to get out of the kitchen. After several decades of cooking for my family, when someone says, “Let’s go out to eat,” I’m the first one to the door. Vacations for me include the wonderful idea that someone else will do the cooking—at least for a few days.

Eating out is nice, but fine dining has not always meant eating in fancy places. I have eaten at many fine restaurants that were both casual and cheap, but served excellent food.

Jose’s Cantina in Key West, Fla., served the best homemade sangria and fried plantains I have ever tasted. Never mind that it is the only place where I ever ate fried plantains, the sangria was superb. The inexpensive sangria strongly flavored with lime juice, was far better that the sip of a $17 glass of brandy a friend encouraged me to try at a bistro in Chicago.

The sangria was so good, we asked if we could buy a bottle of it to take home. Alas, it was never bottled. We considered buying a carafe of the wine and putting it into my husband’s coffee thermos, but he thought saving the thermos for coffee and the long trip home was a better idea.

Many times, the food at restaurants where we ate has been quite good, but sometimes it has left a bad taste in my mouth.

There was the time my daughter and I had lunch at a Mexican restaurant and ordered the soup of the day, only to discover it was menudo. If you don’t know what menudo is, you probably don’t want to know. We were baffled at first about what was floating around in the spicy tomato-based broth. We asked our waiter who explained it was tripe, or part of a cow’s stomach. We did try it, but the texture was a bit too much for me.

Good or not, food is not the only reason for dining out. Ambiance also figures heavily into an enjoyable meal out. At the Fin Inn in Alton, there is a lovely view at nearly every table into huge aquariums filled with fish native to the Mississippi River. We watched with curiosity as a group of small fish swam by our table. However, we soon noticed bigger fish were congregating, swimming up to the window and staring at us, floating nearly stationary next to our table.

“They’re all looking at you,” I told my daughter.

And, indeed, the fish seemed to be contemplating my daughter as a meal. It was all she could do to keep her composure, noting she didn’t particularly like eating while something was staring at her. Her father soon solved the mystery. Our daughter was wearing a pair of long, silver, dangling earrings.

“They think your earrings are something to eat,” he told her.

Removing her earrings solved the immediate problem but created another one. My husband is still eyeing those earrings as possible fishing lures.

Of all the places we’ve eaten, the Marketplace in Florida stands out as one of the most memorable for ambiance. It was there we met the embodiment of Maxine, the Shoebox card character, in our waitress. The restaurant appeared nice on the outside and seemed okay at first.

Maxine proceeded to tell us how she’d been working the lunch shift, much to her chagrin, for several days. She gave us details of her life and told us she was planning to retire. At some point, she took our order.

The food was horrible. I I asked for a bottle of mustard to perk up my sandwich. Maxine turned to the men at the table next to us and asked the man holding the mustard bottle if he was “done with that.” She snatched it from his hand and plopped it down in front of me. Even mustard didn’t help the food, and I was unable to finish eating my lunch.

While we were waiting for Maxine to bring us our bill and tell us more about the cook’s criminal record, we suddenly heard a sheep bleating.

My daughter looked under the table expecting a woolly creature to run out at any minute.

As the bleating continued, we noticed it was coming from a clock on the wall above our heads. It had just turned 1 p.m. and the sheep was informing us of that fact. There were 11 other animals on the clocks that apparently voiced the time every hour, contributing to the atmosphere.

The Marketplace was indeed unique, but no matter how many times we return to Florida in the future, we probably will never choose to eat there again.

Epilogue 2022: I still appreciate dining out, although I haven’t had the pleasure to enjoy sit-down restaurants much during the COVID pandemic. I have enjoyed many dining out experiences on vacation over the years. We try to find local restaurants at least part of the time to enjoy local cuisine, which varies greatly across the country. I have fine memories of an authentic Mexican restaurant in Texas, blueberry pie in Maine, fish fresh out of Lake Superior in Michigan, and huckleberry jam in Montana, to name a few. My daughter introduced us to the taste of prickly pear candy after a trip to Arizona. We have also gone on ethnic food adventures in big cities like Chicago and Indianapolis. It has always been an adventure with a little bit of history and family fun thrown in.