MEMORIES FROM THE WOLFE DEN: Morning glories

Editor’s note: The following column written by former editor Cheryl Wolfe first appeared in the Woodford County Journal on Oct. 8, 1999.

I never used to be a morning person. Ask my mother—she’ll tell you what a pain it was to get me up every morning when I was in high school. Somewhere between my teen years and the present, I slowly worked my bio-rhythms around the clock to the point where sleeping late means staying in bed until 8 a.m.

I really don’t enjoy getting out of bed early in the morning. The “getting up” process is still difficult for me. Staying curled up in a warm bed is much more inviting. But by the time the clock strikes 7 a.m., I have been awake for awhile, and I’m usually drinking my second cup of coffee.

My switch to early rising is more because of the fact I really enjoy going to bed at night. In years past, the kids always went to bed before I did. When the clock read 8:00, they knew it was time to say good night. Now, I find myself saying good night to them as they stay up and enjoy the solitude of late night while I prefer to read a little and go to sleep.

I think this change in sleep habits probably started with motherhood. Babies don’t like to sleep for long periods of time, and they tend to let you know it. With new babies in the house, sleep for hours at a time became a luxury. When the twins were born, there was no such thing as sleep. I remember bargaining with God for a few hours of uninterrupted sleep. I think that’s when I first learned how good it felt to go to bed and just sleep.

Once I started getting up early in the morning, I discovered there are some advantages to being awake early. The household is usually very peaceful at that time of day. Coffee perking smells so wonderful and curling up on the couch with a newspaper is almost a divine indulgence.

But the sights and sounds outside are what really makes early rising worthwhile. Summer mornings when a carpet of fog blankets the ground and drenches thirsty grass with dew, leave an earthy smell that lingers only a few hours before being gobbled up by the warm morning sun. It would be a shame to miss it. Birds, also early risers, begin chirping in the trees, helping us to remember every new day is something to sing about. Such sounds are drowned out later by traffic and human movement.

Then, there are those moments just before dawn when the blackness grays into day. Moments when the night goes to bed and the daylight awakens, yawning the promise of sunshine and a chance to make everything in our world new again and filled with hope.

As the days have gotten shorter, I have been watching the sun rise on recent mornings. It struck me that every sunrise is different. One morning last week, the sunrise was especially beautiful. As I drove eastward, I watched the sky turn from a hazy gray to a brilliant orange. The clouds above the horizon bathed in the golden orange glow until the huge red ball burst into view. Looking westward, I saw a spike of brilliant rainbow rising straight into the sky off the ground. There was no rain, only a hint of moisture. The colors of the rainbow blurted out the message a storm was brewing in the black clouds behind it. A paler twin rainbow rose from the ground on its left side, mimicking its beauty.

We often sit huddled in our technological world of business or the comfort of our modern homes, all clustered together in large and small groups, and never think about the extravagant show nature performs for us each day. Some days we sleep right through the most dramatic acts. We just assume the sun will rise again tomorrow and never think about it.

But some days, we take the time to watch and wonder—awed by the beauty, comforted by the routine and inspired by the spectacular nature of it all. That’s part of the reason I like being a morning person. Some things are just too good to miss.

Epilogue 2022: I am not much of a morning person these days since I retired. My husband and I are more “night owls.” We are more likely to enjoy sunsets than sunrises because we do not have to get up to get kids off to school or go to work. Our children, who all have to get up early, some of them VERY early, like to tease us about it. However, I find there are many things to enjoy about the “night life” as well as morning wonder. Traffic and human movement quiet down at night as well as in the morning. I like to read, and often get so involved in a book, I don’t put it down until the wee hours. Staying up late has also given me an appreciation for all the years my husband lived and worked on the night shift, a lifestyle many people never understand. But I have learned, no matter whether you are a morning person or a night owl, what is important is to treasure and appreciate the beautiful world we live in and the freedom to enjoy it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0