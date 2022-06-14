Memories from the Wolfe Den: Just some ‘plane’ speaking

Editor’s note: The following column, written by former editor Cheryl Wolfe, first appeared in the Woodford County Journal Dec. 2, 1999.

“Half the fun is getting there.” That’s how I feel about taking trips to big cities.

I have visited several big cities for a variety of reasons. For me, such trips are adventures into uncharted territory. Each city is unique in its skyline, its tourist offerings, its atmosphere and its culture.

So when my daughter, Rachel, told me she’d like to visit a friend in Philadelphia, I suggested we go for a weekend. I asked my mother to accompany us, mainly to keep me company. It would be Mom’s first plane trip. I thought she might be reluctant because she had once told me she never wanted to fly. But when I asked, she was surprisingly agreeable. At 75 years old, she noted nonchalantly if anything happened, “she has led a good life.” I expect her to take up skydiving soon.

We had planned our trip carefully, packing only the necessities in carry-on bags so we didn’t have to check our luggage. I looked at my medium-sized bag, compact, yet containing all the essentials. I was satisfied I hadn’t packed too little or too much.

However, when we arrived at the airport, my daughter and I found our bags had gained size and weight during the drive. We struggled with our 40-pound carry-ons, fully loaded purses, jackets, an oversized camera bag and a bag of goodies as we walked the short distance from the parking lot to the terminal. As the inexperienced traveler in the group, my mother led the way, carrying her purse, and a small travel bag that sat comfortably on her shoulder.

We picked up our boarding passes and proceeded through the security gate. Rachel subjected the bag of goodies to the X-ray eyes of the security conveyor.

“Place the bag on its side,” the guard told her.

“Uh, I’d rather not,” she answered. “There’s a pie in there. You can look through it if you like.”

“A pie???” the guard asked with an incredulous expression. She looked at us suspiciously, probably wondering if she should inspect the bag for a bomb, but she allowed us to send the sack on the conveyor in an upright position. Rachel walked through the metal detector and set off the alarm. I was pretty sure the guard was beginning to think we could be dangerous characters.

After shedding several pieces of metal jewelry, Rachel was subjected to a wand scan. The stern face of the guard lifted as she waved the silent wand around Rachel’s aura.

“What kind of pie?” she asked.

“Apple,” Rachel told her. “It’s a home-made gift for a friend.” The guard seemed satisfied, but we suspected she was hoping we’d offer her a piece of the pie.

When our flight was called, we boarded a small plane and began tackling the next problem—how to shove our “carry-ons” into the small space allotted. Mom’s bag fit snugly into the overhead compartment. Rachel managed to wedge the other two under the seats and held the bag of goodies on her lap for the half-hour flight to Chicago.

The flight attendant proceeded to give us directions on what to do “in case of an emergency.” Mom was the only person on the plane listening to her. Mom dutifully followed along using the instruction card as a guide while everyone else ignored the speech. You’d think people would want to know important stuff like that. I was grateful Mom now knew it all and could help save us in the unlikely event we crashed.

At O'Hare we soon discovered that small planes and big planes are never housed in the same area. As we began our long journey from Concourse G to Concourse L, we began to wonder if checking our bags would have been a better idea. We had rejected the idea of bringing the wheeled bags we own because they are a bit oversized. As I watched numerous people pull their bags effortlessly through the airport, I began to wish I'd been more practical.

About halfway through our walk, my shoulder ached from my bag, which had miraculously increased in weight to 60 pounds. We stopped to rest and ate lunch. I was grateful for the time between flights. I couldn't imagine running and carrying this much baggage.

During our break we examined the pie. Its crust was slightly crushed on the edges, and the plastic cover over it was misshapen and coming off.

“We need to tape it,” my daughter said.

“I knew I forgot something,” I said. “I can't believe I left without my roll of duct tape. Your father would be very disappointed I was careless enough to leave home without a roll of duct tape.”

“Maybe we can buy some tape,” Mom suggested.

“Buy some at an airport?? Never! We'll just have to adapt and improvise,” I said with authority. Rummaging through my 20-pound camera bag, I found a small first aid kit. (When flying, it is important to remember to use all available space in every bag.)

“Band-Aids,” I said. “They'll work.” The Snoopy Band-Aids left over from my children's younger years gave the pie container a very colorful festive appearance. After securing the pie, we continued on our long journey through the airport to the site of our second departure. By the time we got there, my carry-on bag weighed a mere 80 pounds. We boarded a bigger plane that would take us to Philadelphia. We collected our supper, a Bistro bag. I had to wonder at the irony of having supper in a bag from a Bistro. We had an uneventful 2-hour flight, landing in Philly after dark.

I have to say the people we traveled with and the crews were extremely polite. I did not expect everyone to be so patient and helpful as we got off the plane. Being the considerate person she is and knowing we weren't in a hurry as others might be, Mom turned to me and asked if we should wait for everyone else to get off before we got our stuff. Her question was answered by a surly Rachel diving across Mom and me tugging relentlessly at our carry-ons wedged underneath the seats. I waited for the other passengers to inherit her enthusiasm to get off the plane. Yet men with long arms helped us retrieve the packages we stowed overhead and patiently waited until we collected our now 100-pound bags and began maneuvering down the narrow aisle.

We had survived the plane trip. We had arrived. At last we were in the City of Brotherly Love. It was time to experience this historic metropolis. All we had to do was carry our 120-pound bags a few miles through the airport down to the lower level, right to the public transportation area, where our chariot, a yellow taxi, would take us on the next leg of our adventure.

To be continued…

Epilogue 2022: This trip has gone down in the annals of our family history as the one where we took a pie through an airport security. Airports have changed dramatically since 1999. Wheeled bags are almost a necessity, as are backpacks. No security guard would ever let a bag, let alone a pie go through security without being searched. My daughter now dresses for the occasion. As a veteran flier, she never wears anything that will set off a metal detector. No need to carry a camera bag—we have phones for that. This was my mom’s first and last airplane flight, even though she lived to be 90, but I think she had a very good time. To learn how we fared in Philly, stay tuned.

